Enjoy the Heroes at Heart Exclusive at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf until July 28th. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has partnered with the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation by creating a special Heroes at Heart coffee blend. It’s a dark roasted Brazilian coffee with nutty, dried fruit, and chocolate notes. Each purchase will benefit the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. 5am-close. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, (344 Kehalani Village Dr., Wailuku); 808-244-4460; coffeebean.com
photo courtesy of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
