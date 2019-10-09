There’s a Hawaiian Lua Kaihewalu Lineage Wahine Workshop at Paukukalo Hawaiian Homes Gym on Monday, October 14th. Hawaiian lua is a combat artform native to Hawai‘i. Weapons include pohaku (rocks), shark teeth, tree bark, fish, and human bones. The class is available to women only, and will be taught by Michelle Manu, a kumu lua and Knight Commander of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I. Free. 11am-1pm. Paukukalo Hawaiian Homes Gym, (661 Kaumualii St., Wailuku); 808-264-1256; 714-330-9764.
photo courtesy of Facebook/Michelle Manu
