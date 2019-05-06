The Hawaii Small Business Conference will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, May 9th. For their third annual event, attendees can look forward to networking with Maui business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Group workshop topics include: “Essential Systems for Small Business Success,” “Tax Strategies for Small Business,” “How to Use Free Tools to Grow Community and Business,” and “Intellectual Property & Branding.” Go online for more information, and full schedule of events. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/HSBC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events