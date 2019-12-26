Hau‘oli Makahiki Hou!

Say aloha to 2019 and ring in the new decade in classic Maui style…

Well Christmas is pau, and we know what that means… new year resolutions! But first let’s talk about the celebrations, parties, fireworks, food, and more. If you don’t already have plans, we made it easy and found a bunch of thing you can do to end the year off with a BANG!

Before the Big Party…

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL – Until Dec 31. Looking for a furry friend? During the holidays, all adoption fees are waived (sponsored by the Savitt Family Foundation). Additionally more pets become lost on New Year’s Eve on Maui than any other day of the year. Get half-off pet microchipping and give your pets their best chance at finding their way home. Maui Humane Society, 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

HOLIDAY EXPRESS – Until Dec 31. Your experience begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station, where you will board the decorated train and head south along the tracks for a fun holiday ride with caroling. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keiki. Two rides available: 6pm and 7:30pm. Sugar Cane Train, 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

LAHAINA CANNERY MALL FESTIVAL OF TREES – Until Jan 1. See the sparkling array of trees on display throughout the mall decorated by Lahaina Cannery merchants, Maui schools, and community groups with handmade ornaments and trimmings. Lahaina Cannery Mall, 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PIE’’S FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Until Jan 1. Feeling sweet for the holidays? Grab a pie! Satisfy your cravings with flavors like apple crumb, Olowalu lime, banana cream, macnut choc praline, berry, pumpkin, coconut cream, and more! 7am-8pm. Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, 808-662-3600; Leodas.com

SAVORY, SWEET, AND CREAMY TREATS! – Until Jan 1. Handmade from scratch using only the finest ingredients: There are fruit pies, cream pies, savory pies, and lots of baked goods! Open Monday-Saturday from 10am-9pm and Sunday, 10am-4pm. Maui Pie, 808-298-0473; Mauipie.com

HOLIDAY DANCING HEART JOURNEY – Defy the elements, wear your whites, and dance and celebrate the season with Devi & Finn on Dec. 26. Following the dance gather for tea and treats and live singing with Tim McDill. Available for 25 people only. Sign up via Eventbrite to receive address. $25/donation. 6:15-9:30pm.

MAUI WINTER MUSIC FESTIVAL – Grab your lawn chairs or blankets on Dec. 28 and enjoy multiple performances by YungJames, Tanama Colbri, Maui comedian Chuck Thomas, and the Kaina Kountry band on the Lawn Courtyard. Food trucks will be present. $5 (cash); free/keiki (12 and under). 5-9pm. Kihei Charter School, 808-283-3576.

CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH HAPA – The phenomenal response to the reunion concerts of the original HAPA duo Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i continues as an eighth show is added for the holidays on Dec. 29. Hear hits like: “Ka Uluwehi OKe Kai,” “Ku‘u Lei, Ku‘u Ipo,” “Anjuli,” and “E Hele Ana E”. Tickets: $35, $45, $65. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BILL MAHER’S 9TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA – The tradition continues on Dec. 30! For the ninth year in a row, Bill Maher will be ringing in the New Year in Hawai‘i! Making the celebration extra special this year, Bill adds to this New Year’s extravaganza with Sarah Silverman and Bobby Slayton. Tickets: $79.50, $99.50. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

New Year’s Eve

ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION AND NEW YEAR’S PARTY! 3-6pm. Maui Pilates Studio, 808-866-8109; Mauipilatesstudio.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC SPECIAL NEW YEAR’S LUAU – Celebrate New Year’s at Maui’s most exciting lu‘au. The first show, 5-8pm, features a traditional lu‘au buffet plus specials. The second showing, 9pm-midnight, will be decked out in celebratory lighting in the trees and cafe lighting across the venue, a traditional lu‘au buffet, and more. Guests will also receive party favors, hats, tiaras, and noise makers to ring in the new year – complete with a champagne toast countdown at midnight. Hyatt Regency Maui, 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

WILLIE K NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY! – Say goodbye to 2019 in Wailea with a full view of the fireworks. Island Soul Band starts off the night, followed by The Frequenzies, and The Willie K Band will kick off the New Year. Tickets: $35/advance available at Eventbrite; $50/at-the-door. 5pm-2am. Mulligan’s on the Blue.

ALOHA ‘OE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY – Bid aloha ‘oe to 2019 and say e komo mai to 2020 with the feeling of nostalgic Hawai‘i. Enjoy live entertainment and a DJ throughout the evening, open bar with premium spirits, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and hula dance the night away. 21+. $199/overnight for guests and guests enjoying dinner at Alaloa Lounge, Ulana Terrace or Banyan Tree restaurant on the night of Dec 31; $235/non-guest; VIP Reserved Table Seating available. Call for time and to purchase tickets. The Ritz-Carlton, 808-665-7089.

LINEAGE RESTAURANT: NEW YEAR EVE SPECIALS – Chef Sheldon and team have created an incredible holiday menu. Offering huli duck with steam buns, sugarcane bread n’ butter pickles, kimchi, and hoisin for $49; or the Kona crab garlic noodles, with salted black beans, dashi butter, and fried garlic priced at $49. Full dinner menu will also be available. Call or go online for reservations. 5-10pm. Lineage Restaurant, 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

MOET CHANDON CHAMPAGNE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY – Count down to the New Year with a balloon drop and toast at midnight enjoying featured Moet Chandon. Champagne offerings by the bottle and glass, plus a special sushi menu from 5-10pm. Appetizers available until 12:30am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, 808-665-7089.

NEW YEAR’S EVE SEAFOOD DINNER – Caviar, foie Gras, truffles, lobster, local organic produce… and the best champagne of the decade. Contact for reservations. 6pm-12am. Nylos, 808-579-3354; Nylosmaui.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE COPPER BALL – Close out 2019 and say hello to 2020 with DJ Blkshp and special guests for 9pm-2am. Cover: $20. There will also be a free pre-party cocktail party from 7-9pm with a special guest DJ and pupus. Wai Bar, 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE WAILEA CONCERT WITH A CAUSE – Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the 12th annual star-studded benefit with intimate performances by Willie Nelson, Alice Cooper, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons & Pat Simmons Jr, Dave Mason, Weird Al Yankovic, Lynda Carter, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Willie K, Lily Meola, and many more! There will also be a midnight fireworks display with private rooftop viewing. A full bar is available with drinks for purchase during the event. Tickets: $675-$2000 available on Eventbrite. Proceeds benefit the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Cocktail hour: 7pm; Concert: 8pm. Wailea Beach Resort.

A NIGHT IN HA-VANA ! – Come dressed to impress in your Havana, Cuba inspired attire for a New Year’s Eve five-course chefs dinner and celebrate with live music (DJ), a champagne toast, and tray passed appetizers. Tickets: $75 after party only; $150 for dinner and after party. Dinner: 7pm. Afterparty: 9pm. Vana at Paia Inn, Paiainn.com

KEIKI NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION – Celebrate as the new year arrives and enjoy a complimentary night of face painting and balloon fun starting at 7:30pm, followed by an incredible magic show at 9:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

UPCOUNTRY NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY! – Come bring in the New Year with Maui’s top acts. Kicking off the concert is Danyel Alana, followed by Kanekoa; closing the year will be Tavana and Sam Ites. All attendees will cheers to a glass of champagne. 21+. Tickets: $40 (first 70); $45 available at Eventbrite; $50/door. 8pm-1:30am. Casanova Italian Restaurant, 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MICK FLEETWOOD’S ULTIMATE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY, GOLD DUST! – Ring in the New Year under the stars on Fleetwood’s magical rooftop. The night will include cocktails, tray passed appetizers by executive chef Eric Morrissette, and a Q&A with Mick Fleetwood. An intimate concert on the Main Floor features Mick Fleetwood & the Island Rumours Band along with Gretchen Rhodes, Eric Gilliom, Mark Johnstone, and The House Shakers. Other food and beverages are available for purchase, plus a full bar and champagne toast with Mick at midnight. Purchase tickets online. 8pm-1am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

A ROARING ‘20S CELEBRATION – NYE 2020 at The Monkey is here! Come dressed to impress in your best ‘20s attire and jam to music by Casey Jones. Midnight champagne toast and a big smooch from your (maybe) significant other. 8pm-2am. The Dirty Monkey, 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE UNDER THE SEA 2020 – Sea creatures unite under the sea during DTH’s New Year’s Eve Bash featuring DJ Illz! Unlock a treasure trove of mystery as you move into a new decade. Enjoy a champagne toast, bubble drop, and two bars. Required attire: “Under The Sea” or Resort Casual. 8:30pm-close. Contact Mike for $40/VIP Tickets at 219-742-3742 or mike@dthmaui.com. Down the Hatch, 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

2020 COUNTDOWN W/ PASH SEAN – 9pm-closing. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

2020 NEW YEARS EVE COUNTDOWN BLACK NEON PARTY! – Ring in the New Year in style and party ocean front during this epic event. Maui’s best DJs will be playing all the hottest hits while you dance on the LED light up dance floor. Plus you can watch the fireworks at midnight. Dress to impress as this a black neon party theme event. Private tables are available. General admission and table tickets at Eventbrite. You can also pay at the door if available. 9pm-2am. Tante’s, Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops, 300 Ma‘alaea Rd.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2020 – Welcome in 2020 with a champagne toast, party favors, dancing, and a VJ. 9pm-1am. Moose McGillycuddy’s, 808-891-8600; MoosemcGillycuddys.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION AT LUANA LOUNGE – Ring in the New Year while savoring island-inspired appetizers, Pang’s poke, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight all while enjoying live music! 21+. 9pm-12:30am. Fairmont Kea Lani, 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

NEW YEAR’S 2020 WITH #POUNDTOWN – Music and dancing with #Poundtown starts at 9pm. Champagne toast and balloon drop is at midnight. VIBE Maui, 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

NEW YEARS EVE 2020: ROARING INTO THE ‘20S – Celebrate in style oceanfront and under the stars at Mala’s first NYE Celebration! Roar into the ‘20s with DJ BOOMSHOT delivering your favorite throwback and modern jams to keep you dancing all night long! The night will include heavy passed pupus, champagne toast with Lanson Black Label Brut NV, and Spotlight Photobooth Company. Island formal attire required. Ticket: $75 with dinner reservation. $100 no dinner. 10pm-2am. Mala, 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE W/SOUL EASY – End 2019 with Levi Poasa and Patrick Tavis of Soul Easy as they play soulful originals and feel good covers. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE UNDER THE STARS WITH DANCE HALL DAYS – Astonishing musicianship with a repertoire that is wildly diverse and authentic, ring in the New Year with Dancehall Days. Night includes midnight champagne toast! Food and beverages available for purchase. Tickets: $100/GA; $200/VIP. 10pm-1am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS CRUISE – Bring in the New Year in the most epic way with Maui’s best fireworks show off Wailea Beach courtesy of Grand Wailea. Enjoy a delicious tasting menu from The Market, local wine from MauiWine, and an epic view of Maui at night. Serenading you into the New Year will be Dwight Quenga on ‘ukulele. 10:30pm-12:30am. Kai Kanani Sailing Charters, Kaikanani.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN BASH! – Say good bye to 2019. Lava Rock Bar & Grill, 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

NEW YEAR’S PINT – Check out the special. Open ‘til 2am. The Pint & Cork, 808-727-2038; Thepintandcork.com

New Year’s Day

NEW YEAR’S DAY 108 SUN SALUTATIONS – Ring in the New Year like yogis do – with intention setting, finding breath and movement in bodies. Gift yourself the space to release 2019 with grace and ease and properly salute the New Year through the flow of 108 sun salutations followed by a guided nidra and sound healing savasana. $10; proceeds to a local nonprofit organization. 10am-1pm. Afterglow Yoga, Afterglowyoga.com

RESOLUTION BREAKFAST – Start the New Year off right at the Bloody Mary Bar with resolution specials to help you re-energize from festivities the night before. This special breakfast buffet will be the perfect beginning to 2020. $52; $28 (6-12); free/children (5 and under). Call for reservations. Ulana Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, 808-665-7089.

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS NEW YEAR’S DAY SHOW – Multi-talented Maui musician Mark Johnstone will treat shoppers to a New Year’s Day jazz performance in the upper level luxury wing. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Maui United Way. 5:30-7pm. The Shops at Wailea, 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

