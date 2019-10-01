Check out the Haunted Haiku Hike: Upcountry’s Historic Ghost Tour at Awalau Farms from Friday, October 4th until Friday, October 25th. Guests can celebrate Halloween by strolling through a haunted jungle path during twilight. Explore eerie waterways and ancient caves, encounter spooky ghouls, and experience Maui’s haunted past. Reservation only. Call or go online for more info. Awalau Farms, (1008 Awalau Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-878-8091; HauntedHaikuHike.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Haunted Haiku Hike
