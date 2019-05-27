There’s a Hana Metals and Electronics Recycling Event at Hana Landfill from Thursday, May 30th until Saturday, June 1st. Here’s an opportunity to properly dispose of metal items like large metal appliances, up to 15 auto tires, auto batteries, propane tanks, scrap metals, appliances, refrigerators, freezers, AC units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, and water heaters. You can also recycle electronics like computers, keyboards, monitors, printers, and TVs. There’s no need to dump on the side of the road – take advantage of this opportunity to help keep Maui beautiful! For more info, call the E-cycling hotline at 280-6460 or call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 270-8217. 8am-2:30pm. Hana Landfill, (H1-360).

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Keep it Clean

