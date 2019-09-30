There’s a Hana Metals and Electronics Recycling Event at Hana Landfill from Thursday, October 3rd until Saturday, October 5th. Available to all East Maui residents, here’s an opportunity to properly dispose of metal recyclables. Accepted items include large metal appliances, up to 15 auto tires, auto batteries, propane tanks, scrap metals, refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, water heaters, computers, keyboards, monitors, printers, and TVs. For more information about metal drop-offs call Refrigerant Recycling, Inc. at 351-3504; for computer drop-offs call the E-cycling hotline at 280-6460; or call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 270-8217. Free. 8am-2:30pm. Hana Landfill, (HI-360, Hana); mauicounty.gov

photo courtesy of Flickr/Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events