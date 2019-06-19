GrandCares Program will be at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Tuesday, June 25th. GRANDcares is a University of Hawai‘i Extension program that offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. All grand families are warmly invited. Breakfast is included, and classes are every Tuesday until July 23rd. Registration is required by emailing [email protected]. Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

photo courtesy of Facebook/GrandCares Hawaii

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events