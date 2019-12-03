Grand Opening of Santa’s Village at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Check out the Grand Opening of Santa’s Village at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, December 7th. Ushered by the Baldwin High School Marching Band, Santa will arrive at the Center Court with style and sound. There’ll be Christmas magic, an enchanting candy lane, Mrs. Claus activities for the keiki, a holiday movie, and more. Santa photo opportunities at QKC are available until Tuesday, December 24th. Book advance appointments through guest services. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of QKC

