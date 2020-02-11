MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site




Go Green West Side Recycling Event at Lahaina Cannery Mall

There’s a Go Green West Side Recycling event at Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, February 15th. Organized by Malama Maui Nui, community members can recycle old air conditioners, batteries (lead-acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. Open to residents only, not commercial entities. Free. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304. 

photo courtesy of Facebook/Malama Maui Nui

