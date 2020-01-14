There’s a Go Green Recycling Event at Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, January 18th. Here’s a great place to responsibly dispose of your recyclables this weekend! Acceptable items include: air conditioners, batteries (lead-acid only), computers, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, printers, refrigerators, scrap metal, stoves, televisions, tires ($10 donation per tire), washing machines, and water heaters. The event is first-come-first-served, and available to residents only (that means no businesses). Volunteers and donations are also welcomed. FYI: The event happens every 3rd Saturday of the month. Free. 9am-12noon. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); malamamauinui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Malama Maui Nui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments