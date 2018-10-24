Get Your Spook On! Our guide to Maui’s 2018 Halloween Happenings

It’s Halloween time, and the best way to prepare for a wicked fun time is to know where you’re going. Are you looking to take the little ones trick-or-treating, get spooked in a haunted house, or check out the pumpkin patch or harvest festival? How about some creepy comedy or a frightening movie? Or maybe you’re trying to get freaky at costume contests, parades, and adults-only spooktacular soirees. Well, no matter where you decide to go, Maui’s many superheroes, villains, witches, pirates, princesses, and clowns are sure to keep you company. But just in case you need a little help deciding where the Halloween fun’s at, check out this monstrous guide.

Wednesday, October 24th — That’s today!

PUMPKIN PATCH 2018 – If you haven’t been there yet, head Upcountry for Kula Country Farms’ annual Pumpkin Patch, featuring a children’s garden, farm animals, corn maze, photo opportunities, and more! There will be a variety of pumpkins, decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. During the weekend there will be ‘ono food, goodies, farm games, jumping castle, face painting, shave ice, pumpkin carving, and lots more fun. A costume contest will take place on October 28 at 1pm on the Pumpkin Patch Stage, with prizes awarded for cutest, scariest and most creative costumes. Entry fee is $3 and free for keiki 2 and under. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (375 Koheo Rd.); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

Thursday, October 25th

FREAK-OUT! PRE-HALLOWS EVENT – Costume up and join the freaky pre-hallows festivities with guest DJ TEK from Seattle. DJ Deviant, JADIP, and Maxwell join the night along with VJs KAPTAIN KAOS and N3.BOT. Visuals and lighting provided by Audacious Events and Media. 21+. $5-$10 cover charge. 10pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Friday, October 26th

FRONT STREET FILMS: GHOSTBUSTERS – All you ghouls come and kick it old school, as Lahaina Arts Association and Fuzz Box Productions take you way back to a screening of one of the classic comedy films from the past, Ghostbusters! Create and get crafty at the interactive arts station with Halloween-themed activities including face-painting, a community mural, food vendors, and a performance by the kids of Maui Music Mission. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Activities start at 4pm. The will film start around 7pm. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-214-3964; Lahaina-arts.org

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY HALLOWEEN TOWN PARTY – This month K4F celebrates Halloween, so grab your costumes and head to South Maui. Kihei Cowboys, Kaina Kountry, Ramana Vieira, and Jeff Furtado will provide the musical spells while the kids can have fun at the Keiki Zone. Get your opu full at the food booths, trucks, and eateries, and get your shopping done at the many retails and merchants. 6-9pm. (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

HALLOWEEN SPOOKFEST 2018 – This family-friendly, Halloween fun event will offer a trunk-or-treat, concessions, costume contest, keiki games, and more. There will also be a middle school dance open to all middle schoolers. Free admission. 5:30pm. Kalama Intermediate School, (120 Makani Rd., Makawao); 808-573-8752

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW – If the mood takes you, jump up and join a time warp of classic films hosted by Michael Pulliam. Bags of props and play-along fun will also be available for a small price. 8-11pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

FREAKY FRIDAY – Get you bones over to Wailuku for drinks, dancing with freaky tracks spun by Big Mike. $5 cover. 8pm-close. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LONGHI’S HALLOWEEN PARTY – DJ Sean Dubs will be providing the howling beats to get you in the groove. And the kitchen is open ‘til 11pm so you can get your late night grub on. 9:30pm-1am. Longhi’s Wailea, (3750 Wailea Ala Nui Dr.); 808-891-8883; Longhis.com

PROARTS ZOMBIE EXPERIENCE – Zombie fun for the whole family! Participants will get “zombiefied” by makeup and learn the basics of “Thriller” with a professional choreographer… then be videotaped and photographed with all the other zombies on the “Thriller” set! 5-7pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

HYATT HAUNTED HOUSE – Celebrate Halloween and creep through the spooky haunted house if you dare… Great for all ages. $5/adults; $3/kids. All proceeds benefit the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association Charity Walk! 5-8pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

SOUTH SHORE SCREAMS HAUNTED HOUSE – This killer haunted house has been an annual favorite and they are looking to frighten locals and visitors alike. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds go to support the Pacific Cancer Foundation Children Fund. Starts at 5pm. Azeka Shopping Center, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-5000

HELL HOUSE: THE DEVILS PLAYGROUND – Experience a creative alternative to the traditional haunted house in a dramatization of real life situations. A tour guide will send you through the maze-like walk, and each scene will give you a look into the real life issues that we deal with everyday. Hell House is not meant for children under the age of 13. Guns, blood, violence, intense scenes, and disturbing images are included. 7-9pm. Hell House Lahaina, (286 Lahainaluna Rd.).

Saturday, October 27th

UNDERWATER PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST – Certified divers are invited to carve pumpkins underwater with Maui Dreams Dive Co. for the 18th time! Get those creative juices flowing. Participants must bring their own pre-cleaned pumpkins and carving tools. Details can be found online. 7:45-9:45am. Keawakapu Beach, (S Kihei Rd.); Mauidreamsdiveco.com

RIDGE TO REEF RENDEZVOUS – Just in time for Halloween, the ninth annual Ridge to Reef Rendezvous family-fun event will feature a catch and release keiki fishing tournament, a “haunted reef” tour, scavenger hunt, prizes, giveaways, and more. Attendees can check out the Ridge to Reef hui tent for local conservation groups, volunteer information, hands-on interactive displays, and demonstrations to help learn how to malama Maui. There will also be lunch available first-come, first-served provided by The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas and CJ’s Deli and Diner. Check in for fishing tournament at 8am. Tournament starts at 9am. Kahekili Beach Park, (65 Kai Ala Dr, Lahaina).

MYTHS OF AVALON ENCHANTED FARM TOUR – Join Maui’s myth and magic community for a family-friendly Halloween walking adventure tour. Meet wandering wizards, dragons, mermaids, unicorns, and other mythological creatures and check out the the Mythological Creature Petting Zoo and Enchanted Greenhouse. There will also be crafts and farm-related games with prizes. Costumes encouraged. $10 map donation for entry. 12-4pm. Awalau Farm, (1008 Awalau Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-878-8091; Awalaufarm.com

HALLOWEEN BOO BASH – It’s a Halloween Boo Bash, with trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting and carving, face painting, and the Maui Ocean Center creepy crawly creature station. There will also be spooky ‘ukulele tunes and a Halloween bash led by Maui Zumba Kids. Pick up your trick-or-treat bag at the main stage! 4-6pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

PROARTS ZOMBIE EXPERIENCE – Zombie fun for the whole family! Participants will get “zombiefied” by makeup and learn the basics of “Thriller” with a professional choreographer… then be videotaped and photographed with all the other zombies on the “Thriller” set! 5-6:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

HALLOWEEN SILENT DISCO – Sunset, spooky music, and great vibes, with international DJ Trent Nox in a Halloween silent disco. His eclectic and broad range of musical talent is sure to get your hips swinging. There will be prizes for the best costumes and candy for the kids! Snacks and flow-toys are welcome. 5-8pm. $7. Silent Disco Hawaii, (Kam I Beach Park, Kihei); Heartbeatsilentdisco.com

TRUNK O TREAT IN LAHAINA – If you are looking for an alternative to door-to-door trick-o-treating, then creep on over to this community trunk-or-treat for music, games, prizes, snacks, drinks, and fun, of course. 6-8pm. Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-661-4349.

DARK – The perfect party for those looking to celebrate Halloween a bit earlier than most… featuring a new collaboration for a multi-sensory performance, with internationally known inventor and multi-instrumentalist, Brian Wittman, and Maui Bellydance Company. Providing all the dark- techno, house, and bass music are DJs Deviant, JADIP, Maxwell, Reefer Shark, and Tek along with VJs Kaptain Kaos and N3.BOT. $10. 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

TRICK OR BEAK?? – Maui Free Range Comedy invites you for some horrifically big Halloween laughs. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank or check in on Yelp for $2 off your already cheep, cheep $10 ticket. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

HORROR FILM HALLOWEEN BASH – Get dressed in your favorite horror film character for the Maui AIDS Foundation annual Halloween Fundraiser Bash. Enjoy beats by PoundTown, DJ Corey Vigneux, and Bo Yackley along with performances by the Girly Show and Myssfits. There will also be a costume contest, silent auction, and giveaways. 21+. $15 cover. 8pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

KAHALLOWEEN – Dress in your best costume, bring some candy, and celebrate Halloween with Annie and Orphinz. This will be a night of high-energy music so be sure to wear your dancing shoes. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

DJ ILLZ PRE-HALLOWEEN PARTY – Costume up and party with Maui’s Best DJ. Illz will be delivering all morbid beats to get you ready for Halloween! Party starts at 9pm. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

HALLOWEEN SOUND KLASH – Judah Sound Systems presents Halloween Sound Klash 2018! The line-up is killer, featuring Jah Gumby, X, Kali Navales, Bengali, Kanakamon, Rootz N Creation, Sounds of Jah, Teomon, and Super Dub, all hosted by Spence Jah. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

NIGHTMARE ON SOUTH KIHEI – Get your costumes ready for Maui’s biggest costume party on the rock hosted by Ilin. It’s going down with DJ Money Mike in the video mix. 21+. No cover. 10pm. Lava Rock Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

SEXY HALLOWEEN – The grand opening weekend for Maui’s hot new night spot continues to rage with a sexy Halloween special edition. No cover. 10pm-2am. Tante’s Fish Market, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-868-2148; Tantesfishmarket.com

Sunday, October 28th

WAILEA KEIKI HALLOWEEN – During the second annual Wailea Keiki Halloween, families, children, and even pets can participate in a fun-filled costume contest for a chance to win prizes. Categories include: keiki 0-2, keiki 3-5, keiki 6-10, ‘ohana, and pets. Registration begins at 3pm. Contest starts at 4pm, ending with judges announcing the winners and awarding prizes at 5:30pm. Following the contest, children and their families are invited to stroll The Shops for a special trick-or-treat experience at 6pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

HALLOWEEN COMEDY SHOW – A night of truly spontaneous theatrical comedy with Maui Improv’s zany, crazy, made-up-on-the-spot, fully improvised spooktacular show. Doors open at 6:30pm. Show starts at 7pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

NIGHT OF TERRORS – Come experience a night of sickening terror for prism gay night, with special guest, Keara Lamour DeCastle. The night will be full of house and EDM music! DJ sets from Kurt and Tiare La Rage. 21+. $5-$10. 7pm-close. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Monday, October 29th

GHOSTLORE – Enjoy Halloween early with a humorous and shivery storytime for grown-ups and big kids! 7-8pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

SPOOKY KARAOKE – Don’t be scared climb on stage. No Cover. 7pm-close. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Tuesday, October 30th

HANA ARTS HALLOWEEN FUNDRAISER – Support arts education programs in East Maui. Enjoy pizza and check out the silent auction of unique Halloween accessories made by some of the artists! A portion from every pizza sold will be donated to Hana Arts. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company., (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

KUMULANI KEIKI HARVEST FESTIVAL – The Barn transforms into a carnival atmosphere, with jumping castles, game booths, activities, goodies, candy, hot dogs, popcorn, gifts, prizes, and much more! Wear a friendly costume and bring canned or non-perishable food donations for Feed My Sheep. 5:30-7:30pm. Hale Hokulani, (702 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-6905; Kumulanichapel.org

THE UNDEAD TRIVIA – What could be in store for this undead themed trivia night. No Cover. 7pm-close. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Wednesday, October 31st

KAPALUA HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST BUFFET – Pumpkin pancakes and more spooky surprises await at Ulana Terrace’s Halloween breakfast buffet. $45 per person; Keiki Buffet is $23 per child. 6:30-10:30am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ALL TREAT, NO TRICK – As special treat for Halloween all kids can come and get a brand-new, FREE paperback book. Come to the reference desk and select a book, courtesy of the Kay A. Edwards Memorial Fund. 10am-4pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

LAHAINA TOWN 2018 HALLOWEEN PARTY – For one night each year, Front Street transforms into a giant Halloween party, filled with family-friendly activities, live music, ‘ono grindz, and of course one of the world’s most unique displays of ghosts and ghouls, starting at 12pm. Highlights include the 39th annual Halloween Keiki Parade starting at 4pm. The Parade will begin at the corner of Papalaua and Front Street, led by The Maui Fire Department, followed by Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa, Grand Marshall Rick Nava, and the Maui Shriner’s and a Rotary Float. Then the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band will lead hundreds of keiki in costume down Front Street to the stage area at Banyan Tree Park to march across the stage where they will receive a participant’s ribbon and a bag filled with candies and treats. The festivities continue with live music, face painters, and keiki games in Campbell Park, where you can purchase the annual official Halloween in Lahaina T-shirt. Once the sun goes down, the adult costume contest and live entertainment will take place back at the Banyan Tree Park.

ALL HALLOWS EVE! – Get haunted at the “Best Bar on Maui” during Halloween. As Lahaina hosts the biggest bash, DTH is the spot to get spooky. The drinks will be flowing on 3 bars, there’ll be karaoke and open mic, DJ Ron mixing, and a costume contest with prizes. Party starts at 4pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SPOOKY KARAOKE – Caution! If you are looking for a bone-chilling night, then get your spook on at “Maui’s Best New Bar.” Cotume up cause’ DJ Carone will be throwing down the wicked tracks. No Cover. 7pm-close. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

HALLOWEEN CANNERY KID’S NIGHT – Maui’s favorite family haunt returns, kicking off with spellbinding Halloween magic by Holden Mowat, followed by the keiki and family costume contest, and new this year is the spook-tacular jack-o’-lantern decorating contest. Festivities will also include trick-or-treating, face painting, balloon twisting (by Cirque Jolie), spooky photos with Frankenstein (by Imaging Plus Hawaii), and games. Further details can be found online. 5-8pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TACULAR – This annual Halloween spook-tacular celebration will feature Halloween entertainment including a DJ, keiki costume contest with prizes, keiki costume parade, face painting, magic, special meet-and-greet with princesses and superheroes, and spook-tacular door prizes. There will also be store-to-store trick-or-treating with goodies as well as non-food alternative. Plus the Maui Friends of the Library will offer one free children’s book per child. All giveaways are while supplies last. Trick-or-treating is for 12 and younger. No masks by those 13 years of age and older, and no sharp costume props permitted. 5-7pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA – Celebrate the return of the annual Halloween Extravaganza with trick-or-treating, pet and keiki costume contests with prizes, Halloween line dancing, face painting, balloon animals, Maui High School Halloween photo booth, and more. 5-7:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

PA‘IA HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL – Haunted decor, spooks, and scares: It’s Halloween on the North Shore. Free candy, hot popcorn, a photo booth, and two costume contests with prizes. Keiki categories are most creative, spookiest, funniest or most characteristic, cutest, and overall best kid costume; registration is 5-6:30pm. Adult categories are most creative, best duo or group, most timely concept, most technologically advanced, most likely to get arrested, sexiest, scariest, and overall best adult costume; registration is 5-7:30pm. Call or go online for details. 5-9pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

BOOS AND BOOZE HALLOWEEN PARTY – It’s time for the 3rd annual Boos and Booze Halloween party, featuring food and drink specials all night. 5pm. The Pint and Cork, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER; Thepintandcork.com

HEALTHY HALLOWEEN – Here’s a fun and healthy Halloween event for little ones. There will be healthy treats, sensory play, a child-friendly haunted house, and arts and crafts. And guess what? You’ll be making slime. Entry fee is $3 for ages 2 and up. A portion of proceeds will be go to M.E.O Head Start. 5pm. The Keiki Playhouse, (Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului); 808-268-7267; Thekeikiplayhouse.com

SUPERFEST!!! – Here is a safe and fun place for families and their keiki to enjoy Halloween night! There’ll be carnival games, music, dancing, prizes, grindz, and, of course, candy. 5:30pm. Living Way Church Maui, (399 N Market St., Wailuku).

HALLOWEEN PARTY AND COSTUME CONTEST – Halloween revelers come and celebrate in style. The all-inclusive Maui event will provide guests an unlimited access pass to the Halloween festivities in a luxury club setting, allowing them to view the merriment from the oceanfront lanai and participate in the celebrations. The night will feature high-energy music mixes by Joe Cortez a.k.a. DJC of Next Level Entertainment, pupus and appetizers by Nicole Scharer Events, a photo booth, and a costume contest. This party is a BYOB event and Bars R Us will be on hand to mix beverages (non-alcoholic beverages, mixers, ice, garnishes, and cups are all included in the ticket price). Early bird tickets are $150 until Oct 28, $200 after, available on Eventbrite. 6pm. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St.); Lahainaloft.com

CANDY LANE – Here is a fun Halloween event featuring great food, tons of candy, bouncers, games, and a costume contest with prizes. Highlights of the event will be laser tag, kart racing, horseback riding, and more. Admission is $8 for ages 3-12 and free for ages 0-2 as well as adults. 6:30-9:30pm. Kings Cathedral, (777 Mokulele Hwy., Kahului); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

SOUL KITCHEN HALLOWEEN PARTY – Looking for something fun to do on Halloween but don’t want to fight the traffic and crowds in Lahaina? Then join Soul Kitchen in Wailea for their voodoo workin’ with dancing, great music, food, and cash prizes for best costumes! $10-$15. 7-9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

HALLOWEEN COSTUME DANCE PARTY – Teenagers and up are welcome to a costume and dance contest. The night will also feature a live classic rock band. Alcohol-free event. 7-9pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

HAUNTED YELLOWEEN PARTY – Celebrating Halloween with a Rooftop Yelloween Party featuring Veuve Clicquot, DJ Gary will be on the rooftop and DJ Deviant will be on the main floor. Go online for ticket options. 8pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HALLOWEEN WITH THE LAMONTS! – Celebrate Halloween with original punk-funk-n-hip hop jams from your favorite band of ghouls. The Lamonts will be rockin’ the second floor of the Wharf Cinema Center and DJs CPNess and Boomshot will be spinning all of your favorite creepy jams before and after the show! Get there early. 21+ $10 cover. 9pm. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

ROCKY HORROR REUNION PARTY – Dress as your favorite Rocky Horror character for Erik Gilliom’s “Rocky Horror Reunion” party. No cover. 9pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd. ); 808-891-8650.

SKARYOKE – Halloween “Skaryoke,” not Karaoke. Get up and jam with instruments or sing to backing tracks, from 9pm-close. Costumes encouraged. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

A HALLOWEEN CAPTAIN BASH – Get spooky with the Best DJ on Maui! DJ Illz will be spinning all the thrilling tunes to keep you dancing all night long. There’ll also be drink specials to put your fangs into. 21+. $10 cover. 10pm-close. Captain Jack’s Island Grill, (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

MONSTER BASH – Zombies, mummies, vampires, and werewolves gather on Maui’s South Side for the Monster Bash. There will be giveaways and DJ Lobstah will be throwing down the bloodcurdling tracks while fireball specials keep you quenched. No cover. 10pm-close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

LADIES HALLOWEEN NIGHT – All you gals and ghouls get ready for the “Ladies Halloween Night” edition with your favorite spook DJs Kurt and Trevor. Come costumed-up for the contest and check out the drink specials. $10 cover. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com