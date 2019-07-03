Garage Sale & Bazaar at Makawao Hongwanji

The Annual Garage Sale & Bazaar is happening at Makawao Hongwanji this Saturday, July 6th and Sunday, July 7th. The event is easily one of the most anxiously awaited community fundraisers of the year, and will feature fun for the whole family. It’s a great place to find used items, and an even better place to hunt for cool vintage finds. Find the rare clothing, books, collectibles, housewares, furniture, toys, or other oddity you’ve been looking for. The Bazaar (only on Sunday) will feature a plant sale, fruits, veggies, tasty food, and baked goods. 7am. Makawao Hongwanji Mission, (1074 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-7229; makawaohongwaji.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Makawao Hongwanji

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events