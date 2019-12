There’s a Freckled: A Memoir of Growing Up in Hawaii Book Signing at Barnes and Noble in Kahului on Saturday, December 28th. Authored by Toby Neal, the book is the recent release in her mystery thriller series that’s set in Hawaii. Meet the author, and get your book signed!

Free. 2pm. Barnes & Noble, (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; barnesandnoble.com

photo courtesy of Amazon.com

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments