Fit for Dogs Healthy Dog Festival at Queen Kaahumanu Center

The Fit for Dogs Healthy Dog Festival will be at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, January 18th. Hosted by QKC and Caring K9s Maui, the family-friendly event is a complete homage to your canine family members. There’ll be keiki activities, dog-themed games, contests, prizes, and a silent auction. Guests can also get information from dog trainers, specialists, and veterinarians. Make sure your furry friends are leashed! $5. 9:30am. Queen Ka’ahumanu Shopping Center, (70 E. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului);

