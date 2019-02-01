Sad news, the powers that be have canceled Wailuku First Friday, likely due to all this rainy weather, tough call. Nevertheless, there will be cool stuff happening in Wailuku tonight because the show must go on for some folks. The Maui Academy of Performing Arts Main Studios will be doing a show at 6pm “The Magic of Kamishibai“, written by and starring Kathy Collins, along with Francis Tau’a and Riley Hubin. This new musical tells the story of a young girl who learns a valuable lesson about compassion and respect from her Japanese grandmother. With original music written by Marti Kluth and played live by Gilbert Emata, the 40-minute show has been seen by 6,500 Maui students this year. All ages are welcome to support our local talent!

Speaking of talent – the brilliant folks at PangeaSeed Foundation are going to be hanging out at the hip Wailuku Coffee Company from 7pm to 9pm. Artists and art lovers are invited to learn more about the Sea Walls Maui initiative and enjoy a selection of short films curated by PangeaSeed Foundation and Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs. Soak up the art, sip some coffee and become part of this movement to save our oceans through art. For more on this initiative see this community news article from MauiTime

The seats inside Iao Theatre will be warm and cozy tonight with the premiere of the annual World Whale Film Festival. The films screened are created by the visual storytellers who are passionate about our oceans, inspired by powerful stories of ocean and wildlife conservation from around the world. Pacific Whale Foundation supports ethical visual storytelling that accurately represents cultures, ecosystems, and wildlife. Filmmakers guarantee that the welfare of all marine wildlife and the marine environment was respected and remained undisturbed during filming and abided by all federal state and regional regulations on location. The official theme of World Whale Film Festival 2019 is ‘inspiring ocean health through waves of change.’ Visit MauiWhaleFestival.org for more information.