There’s a Firefighting and Fire Safety Demo at Lahaina Recreational Park on Friday, November 8th. The event is being held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week. The event includes safety information, a visit from Sparky the Dog and Smokey the Bear, demos of turnout gear and HAZMAT suits, and so much more. Free. 9:30am. Lahaina Recreational Park, (157 Leoleo St., Lahaina); 808-876-4695.
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui County Fire Department
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
