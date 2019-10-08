Attend ‘Fire Prevention – Not Every Hero Wears A Cape’ at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, October 10th. Captain Paul Haake of the Department of Fire and Safety will present on talk on fire safety and how to reduce the risk of fires in your home. He’ll also discuss fire safety protocols for evacuating a home. RSVP recommended. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui County Fire Dept.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events