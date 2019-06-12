Father’s Day is a day to celebrate Dad, and all the other male role models in our lives. No matter who “Dad” is to you, it’s time to show them your appreciation, and MauiTime ’s here with a few fun options for you to peek at. So honor Dad by doing one of his favorite activities, and consider spending time with him at one of these Father’s Day events!

FATHER’S DAY KAPALUA WEEKEND – Dads can relax and unwind this Father’s Day weekend from June 14-16 and experience a Gentleman’s Facial or a Gentleman’s Pedicure at Spa Montage and receive a complimentary coconut shrimp satay appetizer at Maui’s newest restaurant, The Hideaway. Call for more information. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-8282

FATHER’S DAY ON THE NORTH SHORE – Stop in for breakfast starting at 8am, before heading to the beach. Don’t miss the bloody Mary bar! Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH – Dads deserve the best, so celebrate with a legendary buffet at Tiki Terrace Restaurant and live Hawaiian entertainment. Enjoy slow-roasted prime rib, glazed leg of lamb, a chilled seafood bar, plus a mouth-watering selection of cakes, pies, rice pudding, and other sweet treats. The Keiki Station will keep everyone in the ‘ohana happy. $53/person; $28/keiki (6-12). 8am-1pm. Reservations required. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Tikiterracerestaurant.com

CELEBRATE DAD – Set along the slopes of Mauna Kahalawai with spectacular views of Haleakala, treat Dad to a Father’s Day buffet featuring a salad and cold seafood bar, carving and dessert stations, along with chafing dishes of braised leg of lamb and Asian-style roasted duck. View full menu online. Two seating options: 9am, 12pm. $39.95/person; $18.50/keiki (4-10). Reservations required. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; [email protected]; Kahilirestaurant.com

KEIKI FATHER’S DAY GIFT-MAKING – Keiki 12 and under are invited to participate in a fun and educational Father’s Day coloring contest at Guest Services with Da Jam 98.3. 10am-2pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY CHAMP – Who’s a champ? Your dad, that’s who. Bring dad to the monkey for food, beer, and a great time. Make sure to pick up the tab. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6286; Thedirtymonkey.com

FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH – Dad’s sure going to enjoy some king crab legs, juicy prime rib, the fresh seafood raw bar, and more at Mauka Makai. $59/per person; $29/keiki (6-12). 10am-2pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

AIRSOFT ON FATHER’S DAY – Hey dads, come and celebrate Father’s Day the best way possible, by exacting sweet revenge on the battlefield! This is an amazing way for dads and their kids to bond and have fun outdoors together. Contact for details. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

DAD, I LOVE YOU MORE THAN BEER – Relax on the lanai with Dad for Father’s Day, enjoying beer can chicken, brisket, and locally made beer of course. 2-5pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FATHER’S DAY DINNER – Treat dad to a dining experiences at Pulehu, an Italian Grill, with a 40-oz. Tomahawk ribeye steak with truffle compound butter, whipped potatoes, and local mushroom confit. $100/person. Full a la carte dinner menu also available. 5-9pm. The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com