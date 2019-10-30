Fall Sale at St. Rita’s Church in Ha‘iku

The Annual Fall Sale will happen at St. Rita’s Church in Ha‘iku on Saturday, November 2nd. For their ninth annual event, the community can look forward to finding lots of treasures at the rummage sale, and plenty of shopping for fresh produce, plants, crafts, jellies, jams, and baked goods. There’ll be a silent auction, live entertainment with Jamie Park and Wayne Freitas, and ‘ono foods like a kalua pork plate, gandule rice, and Portuguese soup. 7am. St. Rita Church, (655 Ha‘iku Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-575-2601

photo courtesy of St. Rita’s Church

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events