Fall Pumpkin Patch at Kula Country Farms

The Fall Pumpkin Patch will be at Kula Country Farms until Thursday, October 31st. They have a huge harvest of beautiful, colorful, and quirky pumpkins just waiting for you and your family to choose from! They also have gourds, carving tools, Indian corn, and more. Weekend activities include ‘ono food, farm animals, a corn maze, jumping castle, face painting, shave ice, pumpkin carving, and more holiday themed events. $3/person. Free/children under 2 years old. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (6240 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-878-8381; kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kula Country Farms

