Enjoy Easter Bunny Photos and Activities at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center from Saturday, April 6th until Saturday, April 20th. On the 6th, there’ll be photos with the Easter Bunny, and a variety of family-fun activities, with egg hunts, coloring contests, prizes, and music by DJ Bunny. Don’t forget your Easter baskets! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.
photo courtesy of Flickr/Banjan Gupta
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
