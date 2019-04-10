The East Maui Taro Festival returns to Hana Ball Park on Saturday, April 13th. For their 27th annual event, attendees can celebrate the history of kalo (taro) with the East Maui community. There’ll be hula, live music, local arts and crafts, a farmers market, nonprofit info booths, lauhala weaving, poi pounding, and over 20 food booths. Free. 9am-5pm. Hana Ball Park, (5091 Uakea Rd., Hana); tarofestival.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo
