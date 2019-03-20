On Sunday March 24th, you can check out a Dragon Ball Super Trading Card Game at Maui Toy Works in the Lahaina Cannery Mall. If you’ve been looking for a Dragon Ball community here on Maui, here it is! Search online for card synergies, figure out strategies and optimal deck builds, and pick up the most recently released Dragon Ball cards. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; lahainacannerymall.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/beketchai

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events