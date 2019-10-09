Dr. Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele in The Green Room 

Dr. Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele will be in The Green Room on Sunday, October 13th. Presented by the Merwin Conservancy, here is an amazing opportunity to attend a talk story session with Hawaiian scholar, Dr. Kanahele. Her lifetime of accomplishments include being a kumu hula, writer, educator, musician, dedicated community leader, sought-after speaker, and Hawaiian cultural consultant. $10. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center (McCoy Studio Theater), (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/The Merwin Conservancy
