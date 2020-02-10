There’s a Discussion About the Proposed Hotel Wailuku Project at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, February 13th. Longtime Maui residents Jonathan Starr and Helen Nielsen are partners in Supreme Bright Wailuku, LLC. With other stakeholders, they’re proposing a new hotel project in Wailuku. The public is welcome to attend, and questions will be welcomed. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Supreme Bright Wailuku LLC

