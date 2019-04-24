On Tuesday, April 30th, you can Dine Out for Pets with Maui Humane Society! Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by dining at a variety of Maui restaurants. A portion of all sales will go directly to Maui’s homeless animals. Restaurants include Monsoon India, Three’s, The Dirty Monkey, Down the Hatch, and the Mill House. Find a full list of participating restaurants online. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680 ext. 224; mauihumanesociety.org

photo courtesy of MHS

