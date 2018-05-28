The Daddy and Me Grill-O-Gram Contest runs from Friday, June 1st until Sunday, June 17th (Father’s Day). In celebration of dad, father-daughter duos are encouraged to post their favorite grilling photos on Instagram, tagging @QKCMaui and hashtagging #PlayQKC. The contest winners will be awarded a brand new Sears grill, announced on Instagram at 10am on Father’s Day. Entrants must be Maui County residents 18+. Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, (275 W Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
photo courtesy of QKC
