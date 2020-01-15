Cuban Salsa Classes at Hot Lava DanceFit

Check out Cuban Salsa Class at Hot Lava DanceFit from Tuesday, January 21st until Tuesday, March 3rd. Taking place every Tuesday, here’s your chance to learn authentic salsa moves from Rueda Maui. No previous dance experience is required, and sessions are geared towards beginners. All ages. $100 for the eight-week session. 6:45pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 920-400-0706; facebook.com

