County of Maui to recognize volunteer heroes

Maui’s “Volunteer Heroes” will be recognized during a Celebration of Service on Friday, Oct. 27 from 9am to 10:30am at the Mayor’s Conference Room on the 9th Floor of the County Building. This event, which recognizes volunteers who have made a great impact in Maui County, is held in conjunction with National “Make a Difference Day.”

The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns’ Volunteer Center is now accepting nominations for the annual Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service. Individuals volunteering with a nonprofit, private or government volunteer program are eligible to be nominated; one application per organization will be accepted. All Volunteer Hero nominees will be recognized with a County of Maui Volunteer Hero T-shirt, a certificate of appreciation and a floral lei.

“Every day, volunteers on Maui, Molokai and Lanai make a positive impact that is impossible to measure,” said Wendy Stebbins, County of Maui Volunteer Center Coordinator. “Everyone who volunteers their time to help our community is a hero, and the Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service event is the perfect opportunity to assist organizations in showing their sincere gratitude to the individuals whose dedication and commitment truly make a difference in the lives of others.”

To submit a nomination online, visit Mauicounty.gov/volunteer and scroll down to the “Volunteer Heroes” link. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Sept. 22.

All nominees and their nominator agencies are welcome to attend this event; light refreshments will be provided.

The County of Maui Volunteer Center connects and mobilizes volunteers and partner agencies in Maui County, and is a proud affiliate of the Points of Light: HandsOn Network, the largest volunteer network in the nation. For more information, visit Handsonmaui.com or call Wendy Stebbins at 808-270-7150.

Photo: Pixabay.com