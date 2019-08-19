Cop on Top at Three Locations

Cop on Top is happening at Walmart in Kahului from Thursday, August 22nd until Saturday, August 24th. For their 18th annual event, off-duty Maui Police Department officers will volunteer to help raise funds and build awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii. During the event, participants will rise to the occasion by accepting donations from atop a 10-foot-high scaffolding in front of the store. Stop by and help support Special Olympics Hawaii! 8/22-24 at Walmart, (101 Pakaula St.); 8/23-24 at Safeway, (1090 Ho‘okele St.); 8/23 at Safeway, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-943-8808; Sohawaii.org

photo credit Special Olympics Hawaii

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events