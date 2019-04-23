A Contra & Square Dance shindig will happen at Haleakala Waldorf School on Sunday, April 28th. It will be a community-style Upcountry dance where contra and square dance steps are taught, and then called out for the group to follow. There’ll be live Irish-style music with Kristin Sherwood (fiddle), Drew Richardson (guitar), and more. All ages are welcome, no experience necessary, and there’s no need to bring a partner. There’s also an optional potluck, so feel free to bring a pupu to share. $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for ages 12 and under. 5-7pm. Haleakala Waldorf School, Christopher Hall, (4160 Lower Kula Road, Kula); waldorfmaui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Contra Dancing in Maui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events