There’s a community meeting for the New Kula Park Playground with Fukumoto Engineering on Monday, February 4th. The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to a community meeting in the school cafeteria to discuss concepts for the new Kula Park Playground. Fukumoto Engineering is the design consultant, and they’ll be there to present the public their playground structure ideas and layout options. Free. 6:00pm. Kula Elementary School, (5000 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-270-6158; kulael.k12.hi.us

photo courtesy of Facebook/Troy Hashimoto