Commemorate the Birth of Hawai‘i’s Longest-Reigning Sovereign at King Kamehameha School on Sunday, March 17th. In the Hawaiian Kingdom, the observed birthday of Mo‘i Kauikeaouli (King Kamehameha III) was a national holiday. Hosted by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, attend an educational celebration titled “Ho‘oman‘o Kukulu Aupuni: Remembering Kauikeaouli and the Construction of the Hawaiian Nation” with Ronald Williams Jr., PhD. A post-talk, light pupus reception will follow. 4-6pm. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events