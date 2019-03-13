Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Community Events / Commemorate the Birth of Hawai‘i’s Longest-Reigning Sovereign at King Kamehameha School

Commemorate the Birth of Hawai‘i’s Longest-Reigning Sovereign at King Kamehameha School

by 1 Comment

Commemorate the Birth of Hawai‘i’s Longest-Reigning Sovereign at King Kamehameha School on Sunday, March 17th. In the Hawaiian Kingdom, the observed birthday of Mo‘i Kauikeaouli (King Kamehameha III) was a national holiday. Hosted by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, attend an educational celebration titled “Ho‘oman‘o Kukulu Aupuni: Remembering Kauikeaouli and the Construction of the Hawaiian Nation” with Ronald Williams Jr., PhD. A post-talk, light pupus reception will follow. 4-6pm. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments

  • Cecille

    Home based job opportunities increasingly becoming a trend all over the over world nowadays. A newly released survey indicates higher than 78% of the people are doing work in on line work at their home with no complications. Everybody desires to spend more time with his/her good friends by going any wonderful place in the country or any other country. So on-line income enables you to accomplish the work at any time you want and enjoy your life. Though choosing the right direction and setting up a right aim is our milestone in the direction of financial success. Already a lot of people are generating such a great pay check of $27000 every week through the use of recommended and outstanding techniques for generating massive income online. You can start to get paid from the 1st day as soon as you have a look at our web-site. >>>>> https://reurl.cc/4oj9V