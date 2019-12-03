Christmas Fair & Electric Golf Cart Parade at Pukalani Country Club

The Annual Christmas Fair & Electric Golf Cart Parade will be at Pukalani Country Club on Saturday, December 7th. All are invited to share the joy of the holiday season Upcountry-style. There’ll also be children’s activities, arts and crafts, hot chocolate, ‘ono foods, an Ugly Sweater Contest, and a visit by Santa. $2 for adults, and free for keiki (12 and under). 3pm. Pukalani Country Club, (360 Pukalani St., Makawao); 808-344-7134; pukalanicommunity.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Pukalani Community

