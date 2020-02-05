Christ the King’s Annual Bazaar will be at Christ King’s Church Campus in Kahului on Saturday, February 8th. For over 86 years, the church has been serving the Maui community with child development programs. Their annual bazaar is a fundraiser for facility maintenance and the preschool program. Event activities also include guest speakers, Maui Taiko drumming, the Maria Kūikawā Trio, music by Nevah too Late, and more. Free. 9am. Christ the King church Campus, (20 W Wakea St, Kahului); 808-877-6098.

photo courtesy of Tom Fairbanks

