Check out the 2020 Chinese New Year Celebration at Wo Hing Museum on Friday, January 31st. Celebrate the lunar Year of the Rat with Chinese culture in Lahaina. The event will feature lion dances, drumming, storytelling, mahjong games, Year of the Rat themed crafts, and cultural activities. Dr. Busaba Yip will present the history of Chinese New Year, and Dennis Ryan will tell the story of the rat. Free. 2-7pm. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front Street, Lahaina); facebook.com/LahainaRestoration

photo courtesy of Facebook/Lahaina Restoration Foundation

