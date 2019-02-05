The 2019 Chinese New Year Celebration will be at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina on Friday, February 8th. Celebrate the Year of the Boar in West Maui with Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, history with Dr. Busaba Yip and Dennis Ryan, and live music with Toi Suchitra Srijantara on the guzheng Chinese harp. A traditional lion dance will commence down Front Street to Campbell Park at 7pm, and all can enjoy Chinese food and cultural activities. Gung hay fat choy! 10am-7pm. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front Street, Lahaina); lahainarestoration.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Lahaina Restoration Foundation