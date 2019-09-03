Attend the Chinese Moon Festival at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina from Monday, September 9th until Wednesday, September 11th. Hosted by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, guests can enjoy educational displays, mooncakes from China, cooking demos, Chinese knot-tying, calligraphy, mahjong, live music, and a special exhibit honoring the Chinese Moon Goddess. Free. 10am-close. Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse, (8580 Front St., Lahaina).
photo courtesy of Flickr/Ben Rogers
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments