There’s a Chess Tournament for Teens and Kids at Kahului Public Library on Saturday, November 2nd. Available to all that are 18 years old and under, the tourney will follow these rules: touch move, 10-minute clock, and win by checkmate or if your opponent runs out of time. Prizes will be awarded to the top two players: Second place gets a travel chess set, and first place wins a chess clock. Only 16 players are allowed, so make sure to register by calling 808-873-3097. Free. 9am. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097

photo courtesy of Flickr/Amy Walker

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events