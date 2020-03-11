There’s a Charity Shopping Event at Shops at Wailea on Saturday, March 14th. The event will take place at the grand opening of the J.McLAUGHLIN women’s clothing store. Fifteen percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Maui Humane Society. Find some new styles for spring, support a great cause, and meet CEO Mary Ellen Coyne and MHS’ director of development and marketing, Nancy Willis. Free. 2pm-4pm. J.McLAUGHLIN at The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-500-0022; jmclaughlin.com

