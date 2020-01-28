Support Charity Pint Night at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana on Friday, January 31st. This edition is a fundraiser for Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, and all are invited to “Wag Your Tails for Maui Ales!” Half of the pubs house beer profits of the night will go directly to ADH’s programs and services. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Co., (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-669-3474; mauibrewingco.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Assistance Dogs of Hawaii

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments