Maui CERT Training Classes run from Monday, April 8th until Saturday, April 20th. Hosted by the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, community members are invited to attend Community Emergency Response Team training classes taught by Maui Fire Department instructors. CERT teams are trained in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations. Free. 5:30pm-8:30pm. Maui Locations; mauicounty.gov
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui County Emergency Management
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments