Centennial Puwalu at Above the Wave in Hana

The Centennial Puwalu is happening at Above the Wave in Hana on Friday, March 20th and Saturday, March 21st. The event will review the four pillars of the Hawaiian Home Lands Federal Trust: live on the ‘aina/housing; agriculture/ranching; mercantile; and water. Guest speakers include Councilwoman Tasha Kama, Kainoa Lei MacDonald, Kekoa Enomoto, Sybil Lopez, Alohalani Smith, Kealapono Donna Sterling, Jeison Lokela Manaois, Ka‘eo Ornellas, and Robin Puanani Danner. For more information and to register, please contact Kai@creditedgesolutions.com. Above The Wave, (400 Hana Hwy., Suite B, Hana); 808-419-5646; paupena.org

Photo of Tasha Kama, photo courtesy of Kekoa Enomoto

