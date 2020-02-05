Celebration of Life: Remembering Ram Dass at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Celebration of Life: Remembering Ram Dass will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday, February 10th. Honor and celebrate the life of Ram Dass with a gathering of music, meditation, laughter, and reflections. Special guests, friends, and long-time collaborators include Krishna Das, Lei’ohu Ryder and Maydeen ‘Iao, Raghu Markus, Roshi Joan Halifax, Frank Ostaseski, Jack Kornfield, Trudy Goodman, Lama Surya Das, and more. Complementary desserts and refreshments begin at 2pm. The Program will start at 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mike Crall

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events



Share this:

Comments

comments