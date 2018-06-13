Celebrating Father’s Day the Maui way!

Father’s Day is a day to celebrate Dad. In this day and age, a father figure may come in the form of an aunty, uncle, grandparent or even a mom. For some, Father’s Day may even be a sad time, with love ones gone. No matter who holds the DAD title, to help show your appreciation to the role model in your life we have a few fun options here for you to peek at. And remember, you can always honor Dad by doing one of his favorite activities too!

MAUI OCEAN CENTER – Would Dad like to experience the beauty and wonder of Hawai‘i’s marine life all year long? Get him a MOC Annual Pass! Packages start at just 25 cents a day. Open daily, 9am-5pm. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

SIMMER HAWAI‘I – It’s Father’s Day, so let’s clean out the closet and get something special for Dad, like a casual shirt or a locally-inspired T. How about cutting-edge board shorts or stylish walk shorts? Dad can always use a new hat or sunglasses, maybe even footwear. With brands like Tori Richard, Olu Kai, Dakine, Patagonia, Quiksilver, RVCA, Maui Jim, Reef and more, Simmer has what he needs. Open daily, 9am-5pm. (99 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8484; Simmerhawaii.com

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER–Until Sun. Jun 17. In celebration of Father’s Day, join the “Daddy & Me Grill-O-Gram” contest by posting your favorite grilling photo with Dad on Instagram. Tag @QKCMaui and hashtag #PlayQKC for a chance to win a Sears grill. Entrants must be Maui County residents age 18+. No entry limit. The grand prize best photo winner will be announced via Instagram on Father’s Day at 10am. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY–Mon. Jun 11 – Sat. Jun 16. Need a dog for Dad? How about a guinea pig for Papa? Well bring the man to adopt a new best friend. Name your adoption price on any adult dog, cat or critter at the Father’s Day Adoption Special. 11am-6pm. (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI GARDEN EXPO–Sat. Jun 16. The Maui Association of Landscape Professionals invite all to the annual Maui Garden Expo. Geared towards both homeowners and business in the Maui horticulture industry, the event will feature suppliers, nurseries and non-profit organizations along with educational talks, the presentation of the Malama I Ka ‘Aina Award, Father’s Day giveaways, plant sales, and other fun activities. 10am-3pm. (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauigardenexpo.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE–Sun. Jun 17. An island-style breakfast buffet on the beach is a great way to celebrate Father’s Day. Breakfast will feature house-made macadamia nut granola & yogurt, Duke’s Eggs Benedict, menehune pancakes and more. 7:30-11am. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY–Sun. Jun 17. Looking for something unique for Father’s Day? Reserve the historic Cliff House. Amenities like a fully equipped kitchen, built-in BBQ grill, a large screen TV and direct ocean access are sure to create a perfect experience. In addition, the award-winning Spa Montage will offer specials on it’s Gentleman’s Facial, Gentleman’s Manicure and Gentleman’s Volcanic Pedicure. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL–Sun. Jun 17. Celebrate with an all-you-can-eat Father’s Day buffet brunch at the Tiki Terrace Restaurant. Chef Tom Muromoto will treat your palate to award-winning dishes including slow-roasted prime rib, honey mustard and rosemary glazed leg of lamb, oysters and KBH poke. Live Hawaiian entertainment by Lahui sets the mood. 9am-1pm. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

KAHILI RESTAURANT–Sun. Jun 17. Set along the slopes of Mauna Kahalawai with spectacular views of Haleakala, treat Dad to a Father’s Day buffet featuring a salad and cold seafood bar, carving, omelet and dessert stations, along with chafing dishes including dry rubbed roasted leg of lamb and pepper crusted Atlantic salmon. There will be two seating options: one at 9am and another at 12pm. Reservations required. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS–Sun. Jun 17. Mauka Makai will offer two great dining options to choose from that will definitely leave Dad satisfied. A champagne brunch buffet is available from 10am-2pm as Executive Chef Ikaika Manaku prepares brunch classics including prime rib, king crab legs, breakfast delights and more. Mixologists, also will be pairing these dishes with hand-crafted mimosas and beermosas. Additionally there will be a Father’s Day dinner BBQ from 5:30-9pm, with hand-selected prime cuts of beef and seafood, including prime striploin, ribeye, cold water lobster tail, Kaua‘i prawns, ahi and more. (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

KOHOLA BREWERY–Sun. Jun 17. Pop’s Merchandise Sale Package: $50 for a Kohola shirt and hat and $90 for a Kohola shirt, hat and 40-ounce growler from 12-6pm. (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE–Sun. Jun 17. An evening in Wailea not only means enjoying Father’s Day dinner, but also the in-house band The Celtic Tigers, will provide the Highland wild spirit for a fun night. 7-9pm. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

