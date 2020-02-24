Celebrate Mardi Gras Maui at King Kamehameha Golf Club on Friday, February 28th. Presented by Maui Aids Foundation, this annual fundraiser is all about community support, and laissez les bons temps rouler (letting the good times roll)! There’ll be a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, and a Mardi Gras mask contest. Live entertainment will be provided by Soul Kitchen, Dazzle Maui, ManCandy Productions, psychic readings by Pam Sears, and DJs Pash_Sean and Kurt. $150/Kings Feast & Afterparty; $20/Afterparty only. 5:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; MauiAIDS.org

