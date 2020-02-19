Buddha Reads Book Club at Wailuku Hongwanji

The Buddha Reads Book Club will be at Wailuku Hongwanji on Sunday, February 23rd. This month’s book will be The Water of Kane by Oswald A. Bushnell. It’s a historical fiction about the construction of irrigation projects on the slopes of Mt. Haleakala. For more information contact Danny at buddha.Reads@gmail.com. Free. 10am. Wailuku Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, (1828 E Vineyard St., Wailuku); 719-200-7300

