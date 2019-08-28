Bubble Rainbow Run & Fest Hawaii 2019 at Kaanapali Golf Course

The 2019 Bubble Rainbow Run & Fest Hawaii will happen at Kaanapali Golf Course on Saturday, August 31st. The event will feature a 2K, 4K, and 6K. Attendees can walk, run, and play across the course while being doused in colorful foam bubbles. After the race, there’ll be live music, jumping castles, water slides, bubble soccer, food trucks, and local vendors. Entertainment will be provided by Maoli, Justin Phillips, T-Flatz, and more. Single: $25; Ohana: $100 (6 members); BIG Ohana: $200 (10 members). 8:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Course, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-205-5051bubblerainbowrun.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Bubble Rainbow Run

