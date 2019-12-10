Enjoy the Breakfast with Santa Pajama Party at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Saturday, December 14th. All families are invited, and encouraged to attend in fun and festive holiday pajamas. There’ll be a breakfast buffet, hot cocoa bar, sing-a-longs with Boss Manu, keiki holiday activities, storytime, and visits with Santa. Limited seating. Tickets can be purchased at QKC Guest Services. $20. 8-10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; queenkaahumanucenter.com

